Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – An Mpesa agent is nursing gunshot wounds after she was shot and injured by a gun-toting thug.

The thug raided her shop in Tala town armed with a pistol and when she tried to resist, he opened fire and shot at her.

A nearby trader who attempted to come to the woman’s rescue was also shot and seriously injured.

In the video, the armed thug is seen aiming at the woman before shooting her.

She falls down in pain and cries for help, attracting the attention of the nearby traders.

Watch the video.

