Friday, June 24, 2022 – A campaign vehicle belonging to South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro was involved in an accident when ferrying his supporters during a rally held in Kisii.

The ill-fated vehicle, which was being driven recklessly, overturned with supporters on board while the driver was attempting to negotiate a bend at high speed.

Members of the public rushed to the scene to rescue those who were on board.

Preliminary reports indicate that some of the supporters who were involved in the accident sustained serious injuries even as one was trapped under the vehicle.

Watch the video.

