Thursday, 23 June 2022 – There was drama at Igembe South, Meru County on Wednesday after an unidentified man hung onto the landing skid of a helicopter ferrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya and EALA MP MPuru Aburi.

The man can be seen in the viral video hanging dangerously on the landing skid as the pilot prepares to take off.

He waves goodbye to the crowd before law enforcement officers attempt to apprehend him.

The dramatic incident occurred at Kiegoi market after Munya held a rally in a bid to solicit votes for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Igembe South police boss Hussein Ali said the man was spared because officers were of the opinion that he would cause a scene at the holding cells.

Watch the video.

