Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Popular Zimbabwean TikToker and socialite, Angelica Sandie, was robbed of cash and other personal items after she flew to Kenya to meet her online lover identified as Alfred Bangura.

Alfred and Angelica were in a relationship for six months before she decided to visit him in Kenya about two weeks ago.

They were accosted by thugs on their way to Mombasa for a vacation.

The thugs, who are suspected to have conspired with Alfred, took her suitcase that had a lot of money and disappeared.

Alfred Bangura, a Sierra Leone national, is a notorious criminal operating in Kenya.

Last year, he was arrested by DCI after robbing a lady he met on Badoo – a popular dating site.

He was later released on bond.

This is how DCI highlighted his story last year.

