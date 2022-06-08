Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Dennis Karani Gachoki, the man accused of masterminding the daylight shooting of suspected fraudster Samuel Mugoh Mugota at Mirema Drive, has been cleared of the murder charge due to lack of enough evidence.

However, he will remain in police custody after he was charged with committing a felony.

Gachoki was charged on June 7, 2022, jointly with others not before the court of drugging David Kaikai and then stealing Sh564,647 from his different bank accounts.

He will remain in custody for another two weeks.

When he presented himself to DCI headquarters after he was accused of masterminding Mugota’s murder, he alleged that he was a businessman involved in the cereals business in Nakuru.

He further said that he was a law-abiding citizen and denied that he was part of Mugota’s gang that hired women to drug men in clubs.

However, it is now emerging that he is also a notorious criminal just like the late Mugota.

