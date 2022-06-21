Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Murdered blogger and social media influencer, Frank Obegi, whose mutilated body was found dumped in Kijabe Forest, was a heavy spender.

According to a Twitter user who used to work at Garage Lounge in Thika as a supervisor, Frank was a frequent reveler at the popular club.

He was always at the VIP section where a beer goes for Ksh 500.

The least bill he ever paid at the club was Ksh 10,000.

Frank was part of online fraudsters involved in various fraudulent activities including hacking of ATMs and cryptocurrency fraud.

