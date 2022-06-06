Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – With 64 days to the August General Elections, it is now clear that the battle for State House is between Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

After being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, presidential candidates are expected to appoint their agents who will act as the liaison between the commission and the candidates.

On Saturday, June 4th, Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer appointed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as its chief agent for the upcoming presidential elections.

Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General, Veronica Maina, and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

A day after Ruto settled on Kindiki as his chief agent, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party presidential flag bearer named Isaiah Kindiki among his presidential agents’ team.

Isaiah Kindiki also a lawyer by profession is the eldest brother to the Tharaka Nithiki Senator, a move that places two brothers at the center of the contest.

The ODM leader’s presidential agents team will be led by lawyer Saitabu ole Kanchori, deputized by Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu.

Others in the Odinga presidential agents team are Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Executive Director, Oduor Ong’wen, and Raila’s lawyer, Paul Mwangi.

“I have appointed lawyer Saitabao Sanchory as a national chief agent, he will be deputized by Carolyne Karugu, Isaiah wa Kindiki, Oduor Ongwen, and my legal advisor, Paul Mwangi,” Raila said.

It is good to point out that this is not the first time the Kindiki brothers are finding themselves in opposing political formations.

In the 2017 elections, the elder Kindiki strongly campaigned for the ODM leader while his younger brother who narrowly lost on being named Ruto’s running mate was a key member of the UhuRuto team.