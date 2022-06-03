Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – The Johnsons star, Susan Pwajok, has confirmed her romantic relationship with singer, Ruger.

The actress shared a slideshow of their loved-up moments with a cut-off of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” hit as the background song.

It had the lyrics “First, you both go out your way and the vibe is feeling strong. And what’s small turned to a friendship, a friendship turned to a bond. And that bond will never be broken, the love will never get lost (the love will never get lost)”.

Watch the video below