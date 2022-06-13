Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – Flashy city socialite, Amber Ray, has finally confirmed that she has moved on months after breaking up with her Sierra Leonean boyfriend IB Kabba by introducing her new man.

Amber is dating a Kennedy Rapudo, a Nairobi-based wash wash cartel who masquerades as a businessman.

Rapudo is active on Instagram where he displays a flamboyant lifestyle.

He drives high-end cars and hangs out in lavish restaurants.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.