Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17, after 13 years.

“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a representative for the show tells EW in a statement.

“The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

An insider source also confirms that Williams will not be physically present for the last episode.

Wendy, 57, has been absent from her talk show since late last year, and guest hosts have been filling in for her ever since.

The final episode will consist of a video montage, as it celebrates the show’s success after first debuting back in 2008.