Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Former cop Linda Okello, who came into the limelight after she was pictured in the line of duty rocking a tight skirt that exposed her voluptuous figure, has turned 40 years old.

Linda, who relocated to the US after quitting the police force due to endless frustrations, took to social media and posted photos celebrating her birthday in style.

She said that she feels wiser and more intelligent than before after entering the 4th floor.

“LINDA AT 40 .When they say 40 looks good on you! This is what they mean, I feel wiser and intelligent Than before, well It’s my birthday,” she wrote.

Below are photos of her birthday celebrations.

