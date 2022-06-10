Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Controversial Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s declaration that he will ban the importation of second-hand clothes popularly known as Mitumba will hurt the Mt Kenya region economy.

While unveiling his manifesto at Nyayo Stadium on Monday, Raila said he will ban Mitumba within 100 days in office and promote local textile industries which he said will create more jobs than the Mitumba sector.

Reacting to the proposal, Ahmednasir said Raila will be targeting Mt Kenya businesses because the region has heavily invested in the Mitumba business.

The lawyer said just like President Uhuru Kenyatta who has ruined Mt Kenya businesses, Raila Odinga wants to finish them completely since he is even on record saying he will continue with the legacy of the Head of State once elected as President in August.

“Obviously Hon Raila’s policy to criminalise Mitumba business SPECIFICALLY TARGETS small scale businessmen/women from MT KENYA. These men/women were targeted and financially ruined by UHURU’s JUBILEE. No wonder Hon Raila told us his government will be a continuation of UHURU’s!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST