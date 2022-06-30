Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Former Manchester United football star, Wayne Rooney has broken his silence after announcing his resignation as manager of Derby County.

Rooney, who resigned last week hours after it was announced that Clowes Developments had been successful in purchasing the club, spent 18 months in charge of the club having initially arrived as a player.

Posting on Instagram, Rooney thanked all the players and staff for their support over the last three years he had been at the club as a player then later as a manager and said that leaving the club had been one of the ‘hardest’ decisions of his career.

He wrote: ‘A massive thank you to all the fans, players, and staff at Derby for your support over the last three years.

‘This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career.’

‘Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.’