Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 28, to thank her plastic surgeon for her “perfect nose”.

Dr. Raj Kanodia had posted a happy birthday wish to Khloe and the reality star reposted his message.

“Thank you for my perfect nose,” she added.

Khloe, who has just turned 38, confirmed this year that she had her nose job four years ago, and first spoke about it publicly in June last year.

In April this year, Khloe opened up about the procedure saying she “always wanted” to get a nose job, and “finally got the courage” to do so.

Her plastic surgeon calls himself the “king of closed scarless rhinoplasty” and is based in Beverly Hills.