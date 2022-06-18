Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Cracks have begun to emerge within the Kenya Kwanza alliance in what could derail Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

This is after Tujibebe Party leader William Kabogo started campaigning for Raila Odinga instead of Ruto and accusing the DP’s party, UDA, of sabotaging Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties.

During a Kenya Kwanza alliance rally in Kiambu County, Kabogo publicly clashed with Senator Kimani Wamatangi of UDA.

Kabogo and Gatungu South MP Moses Kuria later accused UDA of orchestrating the downfall of smaller parties in Mt Kenya.

Speaking in Thika Constituency, a visibly agitated Kabogo, urged residents to consider voting for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

“Na nikasema hapa kuna kura mingi ya Raila Odinga, mimi nasema iko mingi, si munionyeshe kura ya Odinga kwa mikono,” Kabogo stated as the crowd put their hands in the air indicating they will vote for Raila.

Kabogo further hit out at William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua accusing him of being a dictator.

“Mimi tumeanza kukosana na Ruto kwa sababu nilikataa Gachagua, huyo jamaa ni dictator, na niliambia Ruto atapoteza kura nyingi kwa sababu ya huyo jamaa,” Kabogo said.

According to Kabogo, the country will be in the wrong hands if the Mathira MP takes power in the event DP Ruto is found to be unable to discharge his duties as stipulated in the Constitution.

“Sasa wewe pika hesabu, William Ruto ameshindwa na Kazi, ati Rigathi Gachagua amekuwa president. (Just imagine William Ruto is unable to perform his duties and, Rachagua is forced to take over),” Kabogo posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.