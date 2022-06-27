Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Tension has gripped Azimio la Umoja camp after United Democratic Forum Party Leader Cyrus Jirongo vowed never to honour a request by Raila Odinga to step down in the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

Speaking on Saturday while drumming up support for his candidature in Lugari, Kakamega County, Jirongo said he will not allow the ODM leader to push out Azimio affiliate parties in other regions to pave way for his ODM aspirants.

This was after the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council adopted a rationalization plan that will compel other constituent parties to harmonize candidates in a bid to counter increased sibling rivalries in their strongholds.

Azimio believes this will bolster Azimio’s chances of clinching many seats and avoid losing to candidates from the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Jirongo had been asked to step down for ODM Party candidate Ferdinand Barasa in Kakamega county gubernatorial race.

However, Jirongo, who forms part of the coalition’s camp, warned Raila to keep off the Western Kenya region, adding that the region has its own parties and that ODM should only concentrate on securing positions in the Nyanza region.

He said they will vote for Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate but should respect them and avoid forcing his ODM party and candidates on them at the ground level.

“Mtu akija hapa na propaganda awaambie Jirongo amekaa na fulani na wameskizana nini, hiyo ni uoga. Mimi Raila hawezi niambia niwachane na Chama yangu ya UDP ati anataka ODM, ODM iende Nyanza sisi tuko na vyama vyetu.

“Tunapatia yeye kura moja ya urais na sitaki anisaidie huku, watu wake wa ODM wakae Nyanza, atuheshimu huku,” furious Jirongo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.