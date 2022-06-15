Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Tennis star Rafael Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, is reportedly pregnant with their first child.

The 33-year-old was sporting what appeared to be a baby bump under her swimsuit on board the yacht where she and the 22-times Grand Slam winner are enjoying a holiday, Spanish magazine Hola! reports.

Speculations that Rafael’s childhood sweetheart was expecting began after she started wearing more loose-fitting clothes and donned a face mask at the recent Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The tennis star and his wife dated for 14 years before they tied the knot in October 2019.