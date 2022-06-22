Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Last week on Friday, the Commission of University Education through its Chairman Chacha Nyaigoti-Chacha rescinded the recognition of a degree provided by Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Even though the Senator was cleared by IEBC, the commission kept on insisting that recognition of Sakaja’s degree from Team University stands revoked.

The firm stand by the commission has seen the Nairobi gubernatorial candidate prefer contempt of court charges against the commission.But in their reply to the court, CUE revealed that it had withdrawn the letter revoking recognition of Sakaja’s degree until investigations on the validity of the degree are complete.

“The respondent wishes to confirm to the court that the substratum of this suit is the 14 June 2022 from which review is sought is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondents – CUE which investigations are ongoing,” reads court papers.

The move by the commission comes after Sakaja filed a contempt of court case against CUE for alleged violation of court orders by insisting that his degree remains invalid.

“On the even date, 17th June 2022 at 7:00 p.m, the Contemnor herein one CHACHA NYAIGOTI-CHACHA who is the Chairman of the Board of the Respondent, went live on all major National Televisions and other media fora wherein he issued a press statement whose contents were a mockery and contemptuous of the Court’s orders earlier served upon the Respondent,” Sakaja said in the court documents.

“That later, on 20th June 2022 at around 5:00 p.m. the Contemnor again released a signed press statement to all media houses, wherein he ostensibly referred to the Applicant, the orders of status quo ante, and the court process in general.” He added.

The court on Friday last week had given the order suspending the letter revoking recognition of Sakaja’s degree.

The U-turn of the commission now means Sakaja’s degree remains authentic irrespective of the suspicion around it.

Even though the move by CUE is a reprieve for the youthful politician, he is not yet out of the woods because the DCI is currently investigatung him over the forgery of academic documents.