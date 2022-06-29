Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Teller

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing tellers, control movement of money from/to strong room and tellers and ensure tellers observe laid down policies and procedures in performing their duties.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Actively drive growth in customer numbers and ensure full adherence to the customer on-boarding Policies & Procedures.

Branch administration roles e.g. link person for service providers at the branch.

Drive customer service initiatives to ensure customer satisfaction and service delivery at the Branch are enhanced.

Daily reconciliation of cash (360 degrees view) and submitting daily reports of transactional volumes.

Monitor the bank safe/strong room, coordinate distribution on money to other tellers, and ensure the balances of all tellers tally at end of day.

Feed the transaction information into the bank database using various company owned tools and generate receipts for the customers.

Ensure matters related to Money Laundering and KYC are strongly embedded in the daily operations. These include account opening and reviews, transaction monitoring, reporting suspicions, implementing new requirements, acquire relevant knowledge and training, provide support to superior and subordinates.

Drive transaction volumes on alternative banking channels.

Review and ensure all revenue are collected as required and report any revenue leaks.

Drive account utilization by engaging customers to advice on available channels.

Ensure optimal staff productivity is maintained through support, mentorship, TAT and customer service.

Ensure that a comprehensive database of information on all existing relationships and prospective ones are kept.

Key Qualities & Competencies

A Degree or Diploma in a Business related area from a reputable institution; A professional certification in accounting, finance or economics will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years Banking experience both in Banking Operations & Credit Management; with at Least 3 years experience as Teller or cashier in a financial institution will be an added advantage.

Ability to deliver results and meet customer expectations.

Good knowledge of Banking and the various Banking products and services.

Well versed on Risk Management with analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Problem Solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven, results-oriented individual with a positive outlook.

Good people management & leadership skills.

Between 33 to 40 years of age.

Qualifications

A minimum grade of C+ (plus) in KCSE.

An undergraduate Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business related courses from a recognized institution.

Professional qualifications in Banking, Customer Relationship or Accounting will be an added advantage.

Must be adept in ICT.

Applicants must be committed to Christian values with a passion to serve.

How to Apply

The full job profile is on the website and qualified and interested candidates who meet the criteria should download the “Job Application Form” at www.smep.co.ke/opportunities, and send their filled applications to recruitment@smep.co.ke. The deadline for applications is Friday 8th July, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

SMEP Job Application Form