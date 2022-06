Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Teebillz shared an intimate photo of him and his woman in a pool as he warned men about the cost of keeping side chics.

The couple posed chest to chest in the photo, their lips inches apart.

In the caption, Teebillz wrote:

“When you make your woman your side chic, you will understand how costly outside chic are for your soul”.