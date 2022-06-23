Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – 32-year-old American music star, Taylor Swift packed on the PDA with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, while on a tropical getaway.

The couple who have been dating since 2016 but rarely step out together, jetted off to the Caribbean, where they were spotted kissing in the ocean Sunday June 19.

Swift wore a black bikini and pulled her blond hair back into a low bun, while her 31-year-old actor rocked a pair of blue swimming trunks.

The pair are believed to be staying in Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer during the Bahamian vacation, which comes two weeks after Swift’s appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Swift and Alwyn have been together for six years, and the “Conversations with Friends” star has become a pro at dodging questions surrounding their rumored engagement.

Speculation that the couple have either gotten engaged or secretly said “I do” has been circling for years. Swift wore a massive diamond ring on her left hand during a scene in her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” which dropped in January 2020.

Later that year, fans were convinced the pair had already tied the knot after the “Shake It Off” singer wore a wedding dress in her “Willow” music video.

In spite of these, Swift and Alwyn have remained notoriously tight-lipped about their relationship.