Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – A taxi driver has narrated his encounter with murdered blogger cum fraudster Frank Obegi.

The driver ferried Obegi from Thika to Kasarani and along the way, he was admiring expensive vehicles and bragging how he will soon purchase some customized rides.

He kept bragging about how he is making a lot of money through his online businesses.

He was dressed in an expensive attire and talking big to intimidate the cab driver.

However, the driver’s instincts told him to avoid engaging Obegi in a long conversation and focus on his job.

He is now realizing that Obegi was talking big to hoodwink him and convince him to invest in his so-called lucrative online businesses.

He is glad to have escaped the trap.

Read his post.

