Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – Three suspected thugs linked to a robbery attack that left two Mpesa attendants dead at Adams Arcade two weeks ago have been killed.

The notorious thugs were lynched by a mob at Marurui along Northern Bypass after robbing another attendant.

According to a police report, the thugs escaped on a motorbike after stealing Sh 900,000 in cash, a Dell laptop worth Sh25, 000 and airtime scratch cards worth Sh300, 000 from the Mpesa attendant.

The victim reportedly chased after the thugs using his car and raised the alarm by hooting, attracting the attention of members of the public.

The thugs were cornered by the public and lynched.

Kilimani Sub-county police boss, Andrew Mbogo, confirmed the incident and said the firearm recovered from the scene of the incident was the same one used to kill two Mpesa attendants at Adams Arcade.

The firearm was stolen from a police officer in June 2019.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.