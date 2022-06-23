Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – A new poll by Mizani Africa has revealed who is likely be elected Nakuru County governor in August.

The Nakuru county gubernatorial race has attracted several candidates but United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate, Susan Kihika and Azimio candidate, Lee Kinyanjui are the front runners.

According to the poll, Kihika is leading the race with 58.4 percent followed by Lee Kinyanjui with 38.9 percent.

With a 1% popularity rating, independent candidate Stanley Karanja emerged third, while 0.8 % of voters are still undecided.

The poll comes hours after a petitioner filed a petition in a Nakuru court requesting the court to bar Susan Kihika from contesting in August because she is not a Kenyan Citizen.

In court papers, the petitioner argued that Kihika, who is also the Nakuru Senator, lost her Kenyan citizenship in 2003.

“Having lost her Kenya citizenship, Susan Wakarura Kihika was required under Section 10 of the Citizenship and Immigration Act Cap 172 of the laws of Kenya to apply in the prescribed manner in order to regain the citizenship of Kenya,” the letter said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST