HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Technology Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.

Level 2 Support Officer

Reporting To: IT Services Manager/Senior Database Administrator

Overall Job Purpose

The Level 2 Support Officer will be responsible for delivering ICT support to all Banking systems by providing technical assistance, analysis and solutions to issues reported, generation of reports and administration services in a manner that ensures that all customer information is secure and the pertinent Service Level Agreements measures are consistently attained – so as to support and contribute to the bank’s strategic objectives now and in the future.

Principle Accountabilities

Execute and monitor tasks and programs as outlined in the appropriate task schedules.

Troubleshoot and analyze problems and either solve them or correctly escalate to the appropriate analyst or vendor without undue delay and coordinate the resolution.

Speedy closure of the issues and problems assigned to the analyst with pro-active prioritization and feedback.

Plan and put into action long-range solutions for resolving recurring difficulties with minimum user disruption – educate users to resolve simple recurring problems themselves.

Install and perform minor repairs to software following the genuine installation or repair instructions.

Assist in Inventory Management, Software Licensing and receipt of software, hardware, stationary and other IT supplies.

Help enhance relationship with vendors in conjunction with the corporate leadership.

Prepare status reports and monitor, analyze and evaluate the performance of various systems.

Identify performance degradation trends and problem areas and actively participate in resolution.

Participate in the implementation of IT related policies and undertake other tasks as may be assigned from time to time by the seniors in the bank’s IT function.

Avail all scheduled reports and also generate ad-hoc reports as requested by the Business Users.

Work closely with other IT teams to ensure systems are integrated correctly to provide the required services

Man the Service desk and assign tickets to respective technicians as applicable.

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

Degree holder in Information Technology from a recognized University

A minimum of 1-year of working experience in a busy IT environment as a systems analyst with hands on role in application administration.

IT certifications in ITIL, COBIT, Oracle, Ms SQL

Key Competencies and Skills

Results oriented

Excellent interpersonal skills

Analytical thinker

Problem solving skills

Good communicator

Self-driven

Team player.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Application Deadline: 17 June 2022