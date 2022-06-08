Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Technology Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.
Level 2 Support Officer
Reporting To: IT Services Manager/Senior Database Administrator
Overall Job Purpose
The Level 2 Support Officer will be responsible for delivering ICT support to all Banking systems by providing technical assistance, analysis and solutions to issues reported, generation of reports and administration services in a manner that ensures that all customer information is secure and the pertinent Service Level Agreements measures are consistently attained – so as to support and contribute to the bank’s strategic objectives now and in the future.
Principle Accountabilities
- Execute and monitor tasks and programs as outlined in the appropriate task schedules.
- Troubleshoot and analyze problems and either solve them or correctly escalate to the appropriate analyst or vendor without undue delay and coordinate the resolution.
- Speedy closure of the issues and problems assigned to the analyst with pro-active prioritization and feedback.
- Plan and put into action long-range solutions for resolving recurring difficulties with minimum user disruption – educate users to resolve simple recurring problems themselves.
- Install and perform minor repairs to software following the genuine installation or repair instructions.
- Assist in Inventory Management, Software Licensing and receipt of software, hardware, stationary and other IT supplies.
- Help enhance relationship with vendors in conjunction with the corporate leadership.
- Prepare status reports and monitor, analyze and evaluate the performance of various systems.
- Identify performance degradation trends and problem areas and actively participate in resolution.
- Participate in the implementation of IT related policies and undertake other tasks as may be assigned from time to time by the seniors in the bank’s IT function.
- Avail all scheduled reports and also generate ad-hoc reports as requested by the Business Users.
- Work closely with other IT teams to ensure systems are integrated correctly to provide the required services
- Man the Service desk and assign tickets to respective technicians as applicable.
Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience
- Degree holder in Information Technology from a recognized University
- A minimum of 1-year of working experience in a busy IT environment as a systems analyst with hands on role in application administration.
- IT certifications in ITIL, COBIT, Oracle, Ms SQL
Key Competencies and Skills
- Results oriented
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Analytical thinker
- Problem solving skills
- Good communicator
- Self-driven
- Team player.
How to Apply
Application Deadline: 17 June 2022
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>