HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Technology Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.

Level 2 Support Officer

Reporting To: IT Services Manager/Senior Database Administrator

Overall Job Purpose

The Level 2 Support Officer will be responsible for delivering  ICT support to all Banking systems by providing technical assistance, analysis and solutions to issues reported, generation of reports and administration services in a manner that ensures that all customer information is secure and the pertinent Service Level Agreements measures are consistently attained – so as to support and contribute to the bank’s strategic objectives now and in the future.

Principle Accountabilities

  • Execute and monitor tasks and programs as outlined in the appropriate task schedules.
  • Troubleshoot and analyze problems and either solve them or correctly escalate to the appropriate analyst or vendor without undue delay and coordinate the resolution.
  • Speedy closure of the issues and problems assigned to the analyst with pro-active prioritization and feedback.
  • Plan and put into action long-range solutions for resolving recurring difficulties with minimum user disruption – educate users to resolve simple recurring problems themselves.
  • Install and perform minor repairs to software following the genuine installation or repair instructions.
  • Assist in Inventory Management, Software Licensing and receipt of software, hardware, stationary and other IT supplies.
  • Help enhance relationship with vendors in conjunction with the corporate leadership.
  • Prepare status reports and monitor, analyze and evaluate the performance of various systems.
  • Identify performance degradation trends and problem areas and actively participate in resolution.
  • Participate in the implementation of IT related policies and undertake other tasks as may be assigned from time to time by the seniors in the bank’s IT function.
  • Avail all scheduled reports and also generate ad-hoc reports as requested by the Business Users.
  • Work closely with other IT teams to ensure systems are integrated correctly to provide the required services
  • Man the Service desk and assign tickets to respective technicians as applicable.

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

  • Degree holder in Information Technology from a recognized University 
  • A minimum of 1-year of working experience in a busy IT environment as a systems analyst with hands on role in application administration.
  • IT certifications in ITIL, COBIT, Oracle, Ms SQL

Key Competencies and Skills

  • Results oriented
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Analytical thinker
  • Problem solving skills
  • Good communicator
  • Self-driven
  • Team player.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Application Deadline: 17 June 2022

