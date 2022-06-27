Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Hours after announcing that she is pregnant with her second child, Summer Walker walked the red carpet at the 22nd annual BET Awards in a nearly nude ensemble.

The singer walked the red carpet of the award show topless, only covering her nipples in gold pasties. She also wore a matching gold coin little skirt with black stilettos.

Announcing that she is pregnant, 26-year-old Summer Walker who was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist said;

“People asking me if I’m pregnant… I am and you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it.

“Very excited about it. And this is gonna be – I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

The No Love singer admitted she shared the news to get ahead of the speculation and rumors; something she was unable to do before baby number one.

Summer added;

“The only reason I’m even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself.

“People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset.”

Summer currently shares a 1-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend and producer, London on da Track, after being together for two years. She is now expecting a child with her current lover, LVRD Pharoh, according to BET.