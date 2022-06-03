Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Former Nairobi Diaries actress, Mishi Dorah, was charged in a Nairobi court after she failed to pay a hefty bill at a posh club along Mombasa Road.

Dorah is said to have spent over Ksh 150,000 for food and drinks at Golden Ice Bistro Club and failed to offset the bill.

She reportedly ordered two chicken breasts valued at Sh3,000, one cocktail drink valued at Sh2,000, two bottles of 300ml coke valued at Sh500, a one-liter bottle of mineral water valued at Sh400 and three bottles of Redbull energy drink valued at Sh1, 650.

She also allegedly ordered six bottles of Belaire Luxe 750ml valued at Sh75, 000 and seven Hennessy VS 750ml valued at Sh70, 000 which she took with a group of friends she was partying with.

When she was ordered to pay the bill, she claimed her bank account had a problem.

She was escorted to her house by the club’s officials to pick up money and when they arrived at her house, she did not have the money.

She requested the management to give her till Monday this week to pay the money but she did not honour the promise.

She refused to pick up calls from the management, prompting them to report her to Akila police station.

She was tracked down by the police and arrested.

She denied the charges before principal magistrate Monicah Maroro and was released on Sh50, 000 cash bail and an alternative bond of Sh 100,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 16th, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.