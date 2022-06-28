Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has savagely attacked Kalenjin community youths and accused them of being behind cattle rustling activities in the North Rift.

Cattle rustling activities are predominantly in Nakuru, Nandi, West Pokot, and Baringo counties, and according to Gachagua, this is the work of Kalenjin community youths.

Speaking in Njoro, Molo County, over the weekend, Gachagua, who is also a Mathira Member of Parliament, warned the youth to desist from cattle rustling, reminding everyone to benefit from their sweat.

“Vijana wetu hapa wa jamii ya Kalenjin ambao kazi yao ni kuiba ng’ombe na kuiba mifugo. Tumeomba watu wawachane na ng’ombe za wenyewe.Kila mtu achunge ng’ombe yake. Tumekubaliana. Vijana wetu ya Kalenjin, mambo ya wizi ya ng’ombe ya jamii zingine tafadhali tuachane nayo.

“Tuheshimiane kila mtu akule mali yake. (Our Kalenjin youths whose job is stealing people’s livestock please let everyone take care of their cows. Please let us stop stealing livestock from other communities. Let everyone concentrate on their property),” Gachagua stated.

