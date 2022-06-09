Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Chaney Jones has debunked reports that she and Kanye West have broken up.

Jones shared a montage to Instagram that featured photos of her and West throughout their courtship to celebrate his 45th birthday, and she wrote over it, “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu.”

She also debunked reports directly in a comment on TMZ’s post, writing, “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted another video of the pair in a car with the caption, “Laughing with you is my favorite.”

Jones’ tribute comes after she wiped all photos of her and the Yeezy fashion designer from her Instagram grid, which only further fueled the breakup rumors.

Jones and Kanye first sparked romance rumors in February, and she later confirmed their relationship by posting photos from a “Date Night.” The romance appeared to turn serious when Jones tattooed his name on her wrist.