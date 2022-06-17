Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mat, Martha Karua, has gone ham on Deputy President William for claiming that he is closer to God than others.

Speaking in Thika, while meeting a section of Mt. Kenya leaders, Karua said that being a Christian was not just a name or going to church.

She noted that being a Christian was all about actions and only God knows the relationship between him and human beings.

“Kwa wale wanajaribu kujionyesha kama wako karibu na Mungu kushinda wengine wajue ya kwamba Yesu alisema, sio wale wanamuita Yesu yesu peke yake waitaingia katika ufalme wa mbinguni.”

“Wacha kesi ya Mungu na kila mtu iwe ni Mungu atatambua ni nani ako nay eye. Kua mkristo sio jina na si kuingia Kanisa, ni vitendo. Tambueni watu na vitendo sio vile wanajitangaza,” Karua stated.

Ms. Karua drummed up support for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya ticket in the presidential ticket asking the Mt Kenya leaders to root for the Raila-Karua ticket.

“Mimi nawaomba, ingieni kwa kila kijiji na kila nyumba tumalizane na hii mambo. Kura ya Mt Kenya iwe ni kwa kikapu ya baba na mama,” she added.

Raila Odinga and Karua are on a vote hunting mission in the Mt. Kenya region and kickstarted their campaigns in Murang’a County on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.