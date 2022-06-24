Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Controversial content creator and Stivo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Pritty Vishy, has revealed that her father was a randy man when they were growing up.

Speaking in an interview with Mungai Eve, Pritty claimed that her father cheated on her mother with her auntie whenever she would be out working.

They were once caught pants down after her mother returned home announced.

She further revealed that her father left them when they were young and married a woman who was older than him.

“My mum would go do laundry for people and my dad was doing things with my aunt,. My mum tried so much to tell our dad to support us but what hurt me was he left mum for a woman way older than him,” she said.

Pritty said that when she revealed that her dad was a deadbeat father on Father’s Day, he called her and begged her to pull down the video.

However, she refused to honour his request and wondered why he wanted to control her yet they have not been in touch for years.

“All those years, my dad had never looked for me, so when I went viral and I talked about him, he looked for me and asked me to pull down the video, like who are you to control me, bro! Now he wants to talk to me, maybe I will forgive him one day but not soon,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.