Monday, June 20, 2022 – Rapper Stivo Simple boy’s controversial ex-girlfriend, Pritty Vishy, refused to celebrate her father as the world commemorated Father’s Day on Sunday.

Pritty posted a photo of her mother and said that she deserves the accolades since her father is a deadbeat dad.

Her post sparked reactions from her fans, with most people condemning her for disrespecting her dad.

“But no mother can replace a father,” one of her fans told her.

“Think twice before you post..mzazi ni mzazi,kama sii babako haungekuwa hapa,” another fan added.

Another fan advised her saying, “Baby gal your mother can never be your father, no matter the circumstances, the two can ever interchange”.

Below is her post on Father’s Day.

