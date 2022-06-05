Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 5, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, was among the leaders who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a series of political rallies in Nairobi on Saturday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared him to vie for the presidency in August.

In his speech at Kamukunji Grounds, Muturi who was once a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed a secret conversation between Raila and the President during their handshake in 2018.

Muturi disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had told Raila Odinga that he was to retire with him after he finishes his second and final term this August.

“Nilisikia Uhuru akimwambia Raila wataenda Nyumbani pamoja baada ya Uchaguzi was 2022,” Muturi stated as the crowd burst into laughter while cheering.

He wondered why Uhuru is supporting Raila’s presidency yet he knows very well he will be defeated by Ruto in August and they will go into retirement together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST