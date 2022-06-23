Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has revealed how he tried to reconcile President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in the year 2022.

Speaking in Kericho County on Wednesday, Muturi, once a close confidant of the head of state, disclosed that his efforts included attempts to have retired John Cardinal Njue reconcile the two.

He said that he formed a team of clergymen to bridge the divide between the two, but it was unsuccessful since the President said he was very busy.

“In January 2020, I took the trouble to look for former John Cardinal Njue to form a small team of senior clergymen to go and ask President Kenyatta the reasons for the fallout and seek to reconcile them. But they did not succeed,” Muturi revealed.

Muturi, who was a one-time Siakago Member of Parliament, said Kenyans deserved a convincing explanation of what transpired between the two leaders who were very close in their first term in office.

He concluded by saying only Uhuru can explain what led to their bitter fallout with Ruto.

