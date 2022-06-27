Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – A clergyman has said that a popular South African dance, Umlando, was created by demons.

In a viral video, the clergyman while speaking to members of his church, said the Lord took him to the marine spirit where he saw that the demons manufacture seductive dance steps and unleashed into the earth.

He said he was in the marine world where he saw the demons manufacture the popular South African dance step, Umlando, and the dance step was “unleashed” to the earth.

He said right now so many girls have hosted the demon by dancing Umlando.

Watch a video of him speaking as well as the dance move below…