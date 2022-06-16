Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – The Marsabit County Multi-Agency security team has been conducting sensitization forums in the area leading to the surrender of more illicit weapons.

On 15th June 2022, the security team received four rifles and ammunition that were surrendered at various Police stations within the county.

A Mark IV firearm, loaded with three rounds of ammunition was surrendered to Laisamis Police Station by the Chief of Laisamis location and accompanied by the elders.

Further, the Assistant Chief of Elhadi Sub-Location handed over a G3 Rifle, loaded with two rounds of ammunition to Dukana Police Station.

Meanwhile, an AK-47 Rifle loaded with two rounds of ammunition was surrendered at Korr Police Station by the Assistant Chief of Korr Sub-Location.

In addition, the Assistant County Commissioner of Ileret, accompanied by the Chief of Illeret Location and elders from Selicho handed over an M16 Rifle to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Ileret Police Station.

The Rifles and ammunition have been kept in safe custody awaiting further police action.

We laud the administrators for their relentless efforts in mopping up illegal weapons and urge them to continue working tirelessly to ensure that peace and security is restored in the County.

By National Police Service.

