Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has launched another attack at club as he continues to try to force a move out of the club, claiming his relationship is broken with the German giants.

‘I just want to leave Bayern,’ said Lewandowski, 33, who has one year remaining on his contract. ‘Loyalty and respect are more important than the work. The best thing to do is find a solution together.’

The Poland striker hoped Bayern would let him move to Barcelona but told Polish website Sport Onet: ‘They didn’t want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me – and it’s impossible to get over that.

‘Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it. No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear.

‘During so many years at the club I was always ready, available, despite injuries and the pain, I gave my best. I think the best thing to do is to find a good solution for both sides. And not to look for a one-sided decision.

‘I’m not looking for a unilateral solution, that makes no sense, not after so much time, after such a successful era and with my will and support.’

Lewandowski will play for Poland against Belgium on Wednesday night in the Nations League.

The Polish striker has been publicly vocal about his desires to quit Bayern this summer.

Last month, the 33-year-old submitted a transfer request and when providing an update on his future, the Barcelona target accussed his current side of a lack of ‘loyalty and respect’ after eight trophy-laden years of service.