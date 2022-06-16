Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – As detectives continue to work around the clock to investigate and bring to book all the thugs who robbed a family in Ongata Rongai on Sunday night, some of the household items stolen have been recovered.

Detectives stormed into a house belonging to one of the thugs believed to be part of the gang that attacked the family and recovered the items that include a curved TV and a woofer.

A pistol used in the robbery attack was also recovered from the suspect’s house.

Four suspects linked to the incident are in police custody.

Below are photos of some of the items recovered from a suspect, who was part of the gang that raided the home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.