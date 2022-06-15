Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – Controversial city socialite, Mishi Dora, is still in remand after she failed to raise a cash bail of Ksh 50,000.

Dora was arraigned in court about two weeks ago after she failed to clear a bill of Ksh 152, 550 which she incurred at an upmarket club along Mombasa Road.

She partied all night with friends and accrued the hefty bill and when she was ordered to pay, she started playing cat and mouse games with the management, leading to her arrest.

The magistrate ordered her to pay a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 and an alternative bond of Ksh 200,000 to secure her release as the case continues.

However, she has not managed to raise the bail and the friends she was partying with are nowhere to be seen.

According to reports, she might have been bewitched to suffer by Mayoni Member of County Assembly, Libinus Odour, after she sent goons to attack him.

The merciless goons attacked the MCA and left him paralyzed.

Mishi Dora was dating the MCA and when their affair flopped, he threatened to kill her.

Mishi revealed ugly details of how the man tried to shoot her with a gun and also ran over her with his car leaving her crippled for several months.

Her quest for justice at the time did not go far after he bought his freedom by bribing lawyers and court officials.

She revenged by sending goons to attack him.

The goons left him paralyzed.

The MCA is said to have bewitched Mishi after the deadly attack.

She has been facing a lot of woes ever since.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.