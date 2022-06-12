Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Chebet Pinkie was once famous on social media, where she used to post thirst traps.

She garnered a huge following and made headlines, especially on blogs but after some time, she disappeared.

Chebet is now struggling with life in the Ghetto after her fame diminished.

She is dating a broke guy from Eastlands who resembles a thug.

See their romantic videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.