Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – American rapper, Snoop Dogg has admitted that he employed a professional blunt roller whom he pays over $50k a year.

The popular Twitter account @UberFacts had revealed in a tweet that Snoop Dogg has a blunt roller on his payroll.

“Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” the tweet reads.

Dogg then quote tweeted the initial tweet and stated that because of inflation, “their salary went up!!”

The rapper recently partnered with his son, Cordell Broadus, to bring Snoop Dogg-branded digital weed to a “mafia-themed” metaverse as the father and son spearhead the first Grow-and-Earn feature “through a vast array of utilities for business buildings and land.”