Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Saturday Night Live star, has filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Christina Evangeline.

Kenan filed the divorce papers in New York last month, weeks after it was reported that they’ve separated and are successfully co-parenting their daughters Georgia and Gianna.

Sources told TMZ that the couple share 50/50 custody, and are still living close to one another in NYC to make the custody arrangement easier for everyone involved, especially the kids.

Kenan and Christina tied the knot way back in 2011, saying their “I dos” at an aquarium in Atlanta.

On why they separated, sources told the publication that they simply grew apart as the years progressed.

While Kenan has always been in the spotlight; first as a child star on Nickelodeon, and now the longest-running ‘SNL’ cast member, Christina works as an interior designer.