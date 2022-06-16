Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – Roots Party Presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, was at Loft Lounge along Thika Road on Tuesday night to woo the youth.

He promised to legalize prostitution if he is elected President in the forthcoming August 9 general election.

Wajackoyah told the youthful revellers at the popular club that some of their mothers did engage in commercial sex business to ensure that they received a quality education.

“Usiite mtu Malaya kuanzia leo (Do not call anyone a prostitute from today). Because we are going to legalize prostitution as well. Some of us, mama zenu walifanya mambo Fulani ndio wasome. Ukweli ama uongo? (Your mothers did some crazy things to ensure you are educated. True or false?” he posed as the revelers erupted in joy.

According to sections 153 and 154 of the Penal Code, it is illegal to profit from the prostitution of others, and to aid, abet, compel or incite prostitution.

