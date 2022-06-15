Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Flamboyant city preacher Lucy Natasha of Oracle Church has devised a new way of exploiting her gullible followers.

The slay queen preacher is reportedly charging between $50-$100 for a one on one prayer session through WhatsApp and video calls.

An ailing Kenyan lady, who resides in Germany, sent $120 dollars to have a prayer session with Reverend Natasha and after sending the money, the cunning preacher disappeared.

She did not get back to her after receiving the money.

Her efforts to recover the money sent to the controversial preacher were futile.

Below is an expose by a popular Facebook blogger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.