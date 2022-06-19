Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – Last Thursday, the popular Quiver Lounge along Thika hosted an event dubbed, Kamba Night, which brought together top Kamba artists, Ken Wa Maria and Katombi.

As Katombi was performing, a scantily dressed slay queen took to the dancefloor and accidentally exposed her naked booty.

The intoxicated lady, who was shaking her booty vigorously, continued dancing even after exposing her naked derriere to the revellers.

It took the intervention of her friends to save her from the embarrassment.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST