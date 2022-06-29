Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Controversial matatu chairman and businessman, Jimal Roho Safi, has responded to rumours circulating on social media that he is dating one of his junior employees, identified as Mitchelle Wangari.

The two have been spotted together several times and this past weekend, they were captured on camera unwinding in Kajiado.

Mitchelle even posted a photo showing how Jimal treated her.

The flamboyant businessman has denied that he is dating Mitchelle and insisted that he is still single after breaking up with his wife Amira and socialite Amber Ray.

He described Mitchelle as a best friend, adding that they are not having a fling.

“I am still very single. Wangari is my best friend and I am not dating her. We have not started those things. If I will want to date her, I will let people know about it but for now, watu waache guesswork. We are just good friends,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.