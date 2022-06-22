Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Cracks within the Kenya Kwanza coalition continued to widen after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Karumandi ward MCA candidate, Caroline Muriithi, was ejected out of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s rally at Kimiigua Youth Polytechnic in Kirinyaga County yesterday.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Muriithi alleged that a group of hired goons kicked her out of the event hosted by Kenya Kwanza’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

She noted that it took police officers’ intervention to save her from the rogue goons.

“They wanted to strip me but the law enforcers saved me. They violently got hold of me and started frog-marching me out of the forum as if I was an outsider,” she narrated.

The incident attracted the attention of residents and UDA supporters who milled around the scene to catch a glimpse of what was happening.

Muriithi is convinced that the attack was part of a grand scheme as the goons claimed that she undermined a fellow UDA political leader based in Kirinyaga.

Condemning the actions, Muriithi noted that the incident was aimed at tarnishing the brand and image of the Kenya Kwanza coalition- signaling the friction within the alliance.

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp is grappling with fierce sibling rivalry that has seen various party leaders publicly clash, even as the DP downplayed the fallout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.