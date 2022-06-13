Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – English singer, Ozzy Osbourne will have a major surgery today, June, 13, which will ‘determine the rest of his life’.

Sharon, the wife of The Dreamer hitmaker revealed that she is heading back to Los Angeles from London to be there for her spouse as he undergoes the life-changing operation next week.

Speaking on the UK’s The Talk on TalkTV, she said: ‘[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there.

‘It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.’

Ozzy, 73, has Parkinson’s disease and previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.

Ozzy was last publicly seen in May with the frail singer leaning on a cane as he walked.