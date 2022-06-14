Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – Controversial Benga artist, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is among Kikuyu celebrities who have embraced polygamy.

He is married to two wives that he openly parades on social media.

His second wife, Queen Stacey, has posted a video on social media goofing around with him while jamming to a song by Diamond.

The beautiful and youthful lady pampered the singer like a teenage boy.

He could not help but smile for the camera.

She posted the video and captioned it, “When you marry your soulmate. My partner in crime.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.