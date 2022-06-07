Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Marya’s baby daddy, Kevoh, has moved on after their bitter break up.

He took to social media and flaunted his new girlfriend on his birthday.

Kevoh and Marya dated for quite some time and then broke up after she found out that he was cheating on her with multiple women.

She confirmed their break up through a lengthy post on social media and accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

Kevoh fell in love with Marya when she was at the top of her music career.

He convinced her to quit music and flew her to Dubai to stay with him.

See his new catch.

